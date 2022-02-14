Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Shares Gap Up to $10.52

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.52, but opened at $11.16. Nobilis Health shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 7,421 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HLTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nobilis Health in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nobilis Health in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nobilis Health in the third quarter worth $83,000.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

