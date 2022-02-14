Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives $32.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.14.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 240,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 371,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 355,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,010. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.53.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

