NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys 4,795 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth $57,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 24.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPN opened at $146.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.60.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

