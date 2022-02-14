NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $396.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $398.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $364.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.57.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

