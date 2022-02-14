NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Shares of ALL opened at $123.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.51 and a 200-day moving average of $123.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. Allstate’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

