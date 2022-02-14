NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 1,865 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 119,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $10,759,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 636,921 shares of company stock worth $56,552,631. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW opened at $89.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.85 and its 200-day moving average is $80.21. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $161.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

