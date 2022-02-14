NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $29.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

