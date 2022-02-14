NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Up to $6.70

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.90. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 9,516 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on NG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 0.67.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $612,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 30,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $237,881.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,328 shares of company stock worth $2,062,717 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 467,313 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 42,842 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 167,107 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 52,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

