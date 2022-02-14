Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Holdings Cut by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

NYSE:NVO traded down $1.31 on Monday, reaching $97.60. The stock had a trading volume of 18,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,697. The company has a market capitalization of $229.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.08.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

