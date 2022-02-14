Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NVO. Citigroup cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Danske raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $341.50.

Shares of NVO opened at $98.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.08. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

