NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Shares Up 11.1%

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI) shares traded up 11.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 110,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 253,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.49 million and a P/E ratio of 11.25.
About NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI)
