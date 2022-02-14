NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Shares Up 11.1%

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI)’s stock price was up 11.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 110,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 253,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05.

About NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI)

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enables organizations to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business processes; Network Inventory Management solution that covers networks, services, and resources for organizations; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnerships and enables vendors to manage their strategic partners.

