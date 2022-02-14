Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Trading Down 4.2%

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $72.67 and last traded at $73.11. 137,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,060,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.28.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.76.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
About Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nutrien (NTR)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.