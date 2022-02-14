Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Trading Down 4.2%

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $72.67 and last traded at $73.11. 137,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,060,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.28.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.76.

Get Nutrien alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Nutrien by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,113 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Nutrien by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,145 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Nutrien by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,558 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Nutrien by 407.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,534,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,290 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in Nutrien by 329.9% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,304,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.