Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the January 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NQP opened at $13.64 on Monday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $15.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

