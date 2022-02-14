OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at BMO Capital Markets

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OCANF. Scotiabank cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on OceanaGold from $3.25 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.01.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCANF opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $2.27.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

