OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

OGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC restated a hold rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.88.

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$2.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 12.90. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$1.75 and a 52-week high of C$2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.51.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

