Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Receives $7.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $600,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 237,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,425. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Ocugen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Ocugen during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ocugen in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ocugen in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70. Ocugen has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $17.65.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

