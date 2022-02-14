ODUWA (OWC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8,162.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000951 BTC on major exchanges. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $8,162.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,425.52 or 0.99789073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00062288 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00020700 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002636 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00019461 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.05 or 0.00371748 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.