Oikos (OKS) Price Hits $0.0032

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Oikos has a market capitalization of $603,308.15 and $4,188.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00044144 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.94 or 0.06897204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,656.00 or 1.00106430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00048331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00048364 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.