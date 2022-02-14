Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 227,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Okta were worth $53,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKTA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 129.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Okta by 19.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Okta by 68.9% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $212,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,004 shares of company stock worth $9,782,011. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.63.

OKTA stock opened at $191.77 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.86 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

