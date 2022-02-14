Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Okta were worth $53,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Okta by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Okta by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Okta by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,004 shares of company stock worth $9,782,011. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta stock opened at $191.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.72. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.86 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.63.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

