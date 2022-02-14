Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives $34.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Omeros by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 4.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 32.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMER stock remained flat at $$6.32 during trading hours on Wednesday. 7,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,834. Omeros has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $395.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

