OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 43.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

OneMain stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,386. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.70. OneMain has a 12 month low of $45.84 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OneMain will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

