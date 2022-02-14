onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.980-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

ON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.25.

ON stock opened at $58.97 on Monday. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.75.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

