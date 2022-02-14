Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) & Toast (NYSE:TOST) Head-To-Head Review

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) and Toast (NYSE:TOST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ooma and Toast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ooma -1.21% -2.14% -0.97% Toast N/A N/A N/A

79.3% of Ooma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Toast shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Ooma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ooma and Toast’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ooma $168.95 million 2.39 -$2.44 million ($0.10) -169.38 Toast $823.13 million 16.92 -$248.20 million N/A N/A

Ooma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Toast.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ooma and Toast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ooma 0 0 6 0 3.00 Toast 0 4 6 0 2.60

Ooma presently has a consensus target price of $27.30, indicating a potential upside of 61.16%. Toast has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.60%. Given Toast’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Toast is more favorable than Ooma.

Summary

Toast beats Ooma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc. engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential. The Ooma business offers small business phone service, and enterprise communications. The Ooma residential deals with phone services, and smart security; and Talkatone mobile app. The company was founded by Andrew Frame, Dennis Peng and Michael Cerda on November 19, 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc. builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc. is based in Boston.

