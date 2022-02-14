OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
NASDAQ OPHC traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.26. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.05.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.
