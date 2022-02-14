Outset Medical (OM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Outset Medical to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
OM opened at $37.23 on Monday. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 9.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.48.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Outset Medical by 297.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,753,000 after buying an additional 71,827 shares during the period.
Outset Medical Company Profile
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Outset Medical (OM)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.