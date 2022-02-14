Outset Medical (OM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Outset Medical to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OM opened at $37.23 on Monday. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 9.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 2,280 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $86,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $944,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,018. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Outset Medical by 297.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,753,000 after buying an additional 71,827 shares during the period.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

