Palomar (PLMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Palomar to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Palomar stock opened at $51.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.07. Palomar has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77 and a beta of -0.06.

Get Palomar alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLMR shares. JMP Securities raised shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $656,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,972,620. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,934,000 after purchasing an additional 22,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Palomar by 157.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 99,726 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Palomar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Palomar by 24.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.