Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of Parke Bancorp stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $24.16. 1,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $287.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.94. Parke Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average is $21.79.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $118,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph Martin Gallo sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $83,925.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,836 shares of company stock worth $1,167,581 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $196,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $329,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 20.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

Featured Stories

