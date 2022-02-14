ParkinGo (GOT) Market Cap Reaches $1.35 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $2,881.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,914.68 or 0.99994549 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00061701 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00020677 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002500 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00019119 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.07 or 0.00379477 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.