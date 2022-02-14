Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives C$49.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKI. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research note on Thursday.

TSE PKI traded down C$0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$34.67. 208,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.90. The company has a market cap of C$5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$31.91 and a 1-year high of C$41.89.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

