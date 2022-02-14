Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSI. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

TSE:PSI opened at C$12.81 on Monday. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of C$7.50 and a twelve month high of C$13.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.93.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

