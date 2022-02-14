Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Raised to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTU. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Peabody Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

BTU opened at $17.02 on Thursday. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $2.78. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 16,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $196,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 12,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $143,491.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,225 shares of company stock valued at $554,782 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,619 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after acquiring an additional 200,460 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,571 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,375 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

