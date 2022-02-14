PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $102,000 in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,695 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 97.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 121,389 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 392.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 165,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 132,154 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the second quarter valued at $348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 111.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,074 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 186,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 62.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 267,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

SB stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $5.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

