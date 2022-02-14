PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETAC. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Crestline Management LP grew its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $782,000. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETAC opened at $9.87 on Monday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.85.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

