Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ascential (LON:ASCL)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 470 ($6.36) target price on the stock.

ASCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ascential from GBX 490 ($6.63) to GBX 450 ($6.09) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 448.57 ($6.07).

Shares of ASCL opened at GBX 338.20 ($4.57) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 9.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 382.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 407.29. Ascential has a 12-month low of GBX 326.80 ($4.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 456.80 ($6.18).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

