Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 28,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,113,776 shares.The stock last traded at $32.79 and had previously closed at $33.02.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.58, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -829.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SL Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

