Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 211,618 CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 211,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. CYBIN INC. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.01 million and a P/E ratio of -3.53.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that CYBIN INC. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYBN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Maxim Group cut CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from C$10.00 to C$8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Profile

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

