Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Beauty Health by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,735,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,814,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,687,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SKIN stock opened at $13.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. The Beauty Health Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17.
Beauty Health Company Profile
Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beauty Health (SKIN)
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.