Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $526,000 Stock Position in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,210 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Uxin worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UXIN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Uxin in the third quarter worth $28,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Uxin in the third quarter worth $38,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Uxin in the third quarter worth $46,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Uxin in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Uxin during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UXIN opened at $1.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.36. Uxin Limited has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $5.82.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.69 million during the quarter.

About Uxin

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

