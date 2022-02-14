Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $409,000 in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,794 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,875,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,296,000 after purchasing an additional 33,087 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,235,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $56.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.84. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.54.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.60%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,392 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

