Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,297 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 78.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $19.02.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

