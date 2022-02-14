Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 93 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,836,000 after buying an additional 1,018,857 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,232,000 after purchasing an additional 723,733 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $130,407,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,142,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,504,000 after acquiring an additional 581,603 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $51,780,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $237.57 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.13 and a fifty-two week high of $269.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

