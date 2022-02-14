Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens raised their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.44.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 464,467 shares of company stock valued at $85,217,026 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $191.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $148.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. American Express has a 52-week low of $126.07 and a 52-week high of $198.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

