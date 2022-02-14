PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Lowered to $180.00

Feb 14th, 2022

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $186.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.60.

PepsiCo stock opened at $168.58 on Monday. PepsiCo has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $177.24. The company has a market cap of $233.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.75 and a 200-day moving average of $162.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,115,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,985,000 after purchasing an additional 500,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,329,000 after buying an additional 585,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after buying an additional 1,041,453 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,712,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Analyst Recommendations for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

