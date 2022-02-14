Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Acquired by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034,794 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,133 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned about 0.67% of Performance Food Group worth $48,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,046 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 66,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,521,181 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $607,152,000 after acquiring an additional 353,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,898 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $105,315,000 after acquiring an additional 57,293 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,021,015 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $49,509,000 after acquiring an additional 309,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

NYSE PFGC opened at $52.86 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $59.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,624 shares of company stock valued at $737,227 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

