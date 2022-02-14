Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 184.0% from the January 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 601,870 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,395 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 592,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 143,595 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,323 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 26,098 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $832,000.

Shares of NYSE:PHT traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $8.50. 2,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,514. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $11.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

