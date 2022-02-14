Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post earnings of $4.42 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PXD stock opened at $230.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.53. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $127.81 and a 1-year high of $232.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.76.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

