Piper Sandler Comments on Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.53 EPS.
Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.
Shares of FRT stock opened at $120.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $97.03 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.80.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.25%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Federal Realty Investment Trust
Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.
