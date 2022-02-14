Piper Sandler Cuts Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Price Target to $18.00

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VMEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen lowered Vimeo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vimeo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.88.

Shares of VMEO opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12. Vimeo has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. Analysts expect that Vimeo will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

